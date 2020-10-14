Love Lives Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Relationship By Dory Jackson October 14, 2020 Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagram 7 5 / 7 September 2020 Us confirmed that Wilson and Busch “are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News