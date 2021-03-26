April 2013

Witherspoon and Toth were arrested in Atlanta for disorderly conduct and DUI, respectively. She pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay a fine. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to community service, one year of probation and an alcohol education program.

“I clearly had one drink too many and I am deeply embarrassed about the things I said,” she told Us in an April 2013 statement. “It was definitely a scary situation and I was frightened for my husband, but that is no excuse. I was disrespectful to the officer who was just doing his job. The words I used that night definitely do not reflect who I am. I have nothing but respect for the police and I’m very sorry for my behavior.”