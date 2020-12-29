Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

2010

Phillippe and Cornish called it quits in February 2010. He later went off about their headline-making romance and split on Howard Stern that April.

“I have a new rule: not to date anyone who has a publicist. Who announces a breakup? I don’t understand that! There’s no need for that,” he said. “I’ve been dumped on in the press for relationship stuff since Reese and I divorced. I’m tired of getting s—t on. I don’t feel like I deserve it. Things happen! How many people have you broken up with over your life?”

Phillippe also revealed that Witherspoon reached out to him after his split from Cornish — and he did the same after she split from Jake Gyllenhaal.

“It’s gotten to a place where we’re great friends and great coparents,” he said.