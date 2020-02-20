Pets

Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Pupdates’ Are What Every Dog Lover Needs to See: Photos

By
Reese Witherspoon’s Pupdates Are What Every Dog Lover Needs to See
 Courtesy of Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
31
29 / 31

Hello, There

In April 2016, the producer added Pepper the Frenchie to her pup-filled home.

Back to top