New Trend?

The Oscar winner shared a photo on Instagram showing her puppy, Minnie, hitching a ride in her hoodie. “My little hood baby dog #minniepearl,” Witherspoon captioned the pic and later shared a video with KBFR‘s “Hood Baby” playing. “Starting a new trend??” she asked. “Adorable!!” Catherine Zeta-Jones commented, while January Jones wrote, “Omg I want a puppy so bad. How many dogs are too many exactly?” “The limit does not exist,” a fan replied.