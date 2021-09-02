Love Lives Rege-Jean Page and Girlfriend Emily Brown Make Rare Appearance at ‘GQ’ Men of the Year in London By Miranda Siwak 4 hours ago Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock 3 1 / 3 Hand in Hand Page and Brown held hands as they entered the London-based venue. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News