Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

“We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin,” the current Live cohosts said in a joint statement via Instagram. “He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.”