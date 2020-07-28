RIP

Regis Philbin Dead at 88: Hoda Kotb, Jimmy Kimmel, More Stars Pay Tribute

By
Kelly Ripa Compares Ryan Seacrest's Quarantine Hair to Heat Miser
Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa. Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com
24
4 / 24
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

“We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin,” the current Live cohosts said in a joint statement via Instagram. “He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.”

Back to top