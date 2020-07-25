RIP

Regis Philbin Dead at 88: Hoda Kotb, Jimmy Kimmel, More Stars Pay Tribute

By
Richard Marx Stars React to TV Legend Regis Philbin Death
 John Salangsang/Shutterstock
20
4 / 20
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Richard Marx

“#RegisPhilbin was always kind to me. Always. What a life! May he RIP,” the singer tweeted.

Back to top