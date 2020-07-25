RIP

Regis Philbin Dead at 88: Hoda Kotb, Jimmy Kimmel, More Stars Pay Tribute

By
Regis Philbin and Roma Downey Stars React to TV Legend Regis Philbin Death
 Courtesy Roma Downey/Twitter
20
2 / 20
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Roma Downey

“So sad #RegisPhilbin R.I.P,” the Touched by an Angel alum tweeted, quoting his family’s statement.

Back to top