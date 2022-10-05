Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann

The flight instructor announced via Instagram in October 2021 that he’s “never been so happy” or “felt so blessed” to be dating the Nebraska native.

“Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives,” Jeremiah captioned an Instagram photo of the couple. “We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. 🤍 #mygirlfriend.”

The couple confirmed their engagement via social media the following January., with Jeremiah calling his new fiancée “the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Jeremiah and Hannah said “I do” in March 2022 at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. They exclusively told Us Weekly that their wedding was “a perfect day,” adding, “It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”

The twosome revealed in August 2022 that they’re expecting their first child.