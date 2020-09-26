Jessa and Ben Seewald

The pair, who tied the knot in November 2014, began their formal courtship one year earlier. “Jessa and I met at her church while on a mini vacation in Northwest Arkansas,” Ben wrote on their family’s blog in March 2015. “Jessa and I only exchanged a few words our first meeting. … I didn’t want to say too much and make a fool of myself or look like I was wild about her (though I was on the inside).” The couple courted for 11 months before their engagement and now share three children: sons Spurgeon and Henry, and daughter Ivy.