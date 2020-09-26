Jill and Derick Dillard

While on a mission trip to Nepal in 2012, Derick’s future father-in-law was one of his “prayer partners.” They would discuss their faith and “Jill’s dad would also mention periodically the work Jill was doing in her studies as a student midwife,” according to a post on the Dillard family blog. “Being that we had similar life goals, she caught my attention,” Derick wrote. The pair first spoke on the phone in March 2013 and began courting that November. By June 2014, they were married. They share two sons, Israel and Samuel.