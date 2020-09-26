Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

The longtime couple met in the ’80s when a mutual friend invited Michelle to her future husband’s church. Some time later, Michelle found a job at the yogurt shop that was managed by Jim Bob’s mother. The two hit it off and bonded over their love for the Bible. “I remember when he left … I looked up and said, ‘Father, I can’t imagine anyone better than this that you have planned for me,” she told the website Love to Know. “From there, we believe our hearts were knit together.” They wed in 1984 and share 19 children.