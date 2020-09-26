John-David and Abbie Duggar

In June 2018, the Duggars announced that their second son, John-David, was courting Abbie Burnett. While they’d “known of each other for several years” before making their relationship official, they didn’t meet until John flew to Oklahoma for a church event in early 2018. “We fell in love very quickly,” he said in a video on the TLC website. “And it’s been a wonderful journey thus far and taking the next step to move onto a courtship.” They tied the knot in November 2018 and welcomed a daughter, Grace, in early 2020.