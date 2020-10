Josh and Anna Duggar

Josh, the eldest Duggar, met his now-wife in 2006 at a Christian homeschooling event and began courting soon after. They exchanged their vows in September 2008 near Anna’s hometown in Florida, and their nuptials were featured on the second season of 19 Kids and Counting. Josh and Anna welcomed six children between 2009 and 2019: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Maryella.