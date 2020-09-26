Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth

In November 2016, the then-19-year-old announced that she was being courted by her close friend of 15 years, Austin Forsyth. At the time, Austin chose a sentimental place to propose his courtship. “I picked this spot because last time we were here together was August 1, 2015,” he said in a video announcement at the time. “It’s a place that I’ve come many times to just get away and spend time with the Lord. I just knew that this was the place that I wanted to ask her.” They tied the knot in May 2017 and share son Gideon and daughter Evelyn.