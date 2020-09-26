Justin and Claire Spivey

Us exclusively confirmed in September 2020 that Justin was the latest Duggar to enter a courtship. “God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one,” Justin gushed in the pair’s video announcement. The Duggars and the Spiveys “have known each other for over 20 years” and connected their children in 2019. “I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him. I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future,” Spivey said.