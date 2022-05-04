Best Buds

In May 2022, an insider told Us that Zellweger is getting on “so great” with Anstead’s son Hudson amid his custody drama with Haack. “[Renée’s really bonded with him, and Ant loves how doting and caring she is with his kids when they’re all together.” The source added that the Oscar winner “loves taking trips to the park and long walks on the beach” with her beau and his toddler. “They’re deliberately uncomplicated in that way — no airs or graces and totally down to earth. … It’s all very positive and calm whenever they’re together with Hudson.”