Christmas Plans

Anstead told Entertainment Tonight in December 2021 that he was excited to celebrate the holidays with his loved ones. “I have got a new home,” he said. “This will be my first Christmas in my new home.”

When asked if Zellweger would be spending December 25th with him and his kids, Anstead played coy, telling ET, “there are plans” to see each other, but they are “both very busy.”