How It All Happened

In a March 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Zellweger explained that she wanted to participate in Celebrity IOU: Joyride after seeing an episode of Celebrity IOU with Brad Pitt. She thought the show would be a good way to honor the nurses who cared for her friend and former publicist Nanci Ryder, who died in June 2020. Now, she and Anstead like to think about the fact that Ryder brought them together after her death. “We do joke about that,” she said. “She’s always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all.”