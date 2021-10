New Orleans Romance

In October 2021, Anstead posted a PDA selfie with Zellweger while he visited her on set in Louisiana. “WOW there is something very special about New Orleans!” he wrote via Instagram. “The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises! All made made [sic] better by magical company to share it with.”