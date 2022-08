Out in the Open

Zellweger made it clear that she’s not fazed by the more public side of her relationship with Anstead, telling The Sunday Times in August 2022, “Yeah, well, I don’t pay much attention to any of that.”

She went on to clarify that she tends to stay off social media as a whole, adding, “I don’t think it would be a good thing for me. I have a list of things I like to get done every day.”