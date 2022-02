Team Renee

Anstead sang his girlfriend’s praises in February 2022 ahead of the premiere of her limited series The Thing About Pam. “Beaming with pride (and now sleeping with one eye open!) Ren’s latest role!” he wrote via Instagram, sharing the show’s trailer in which Zellweger portrays real-life convicted murderer Pamela Hupp alongside Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer.