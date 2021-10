Travel Companions

In October 2021, Anstead told Entertainment Tonight that he’s been visiting his girlfriend in New Orleans while she films her new series, The Thing About Pam. “We wandered into this little jazz room, and it was really amazing,” he said of his time in the Big Easy, adding that he’s planning a return trip. “She’s a good traveler and she’s been to that city before, so it’s nice. Looking forward to getting back.”