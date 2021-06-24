Kenny Chesney

The country crooner and the Judy actress tied the knot in May 2005 after meeting four months prior at NBC’s “Concert of Hope” telethon. Their marriage was annulled just four months after they said, “I do,” with the pair listing “fraud” as the reason for their split. Chesney told Playboy in 2009 that there wasn’t really any legal issues in their relationship, but it was the easiest way to end the marriage.

“In order for us to get an annulment, the legal papers could claim either physical abuse, which wasn’t true, or three or four other things that also weren’t true,” he said at the time. “The best thing we could put in there was fraud. So I said, ’All right, do it. Whatever.’”