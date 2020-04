Being Patient

Eilish admitted to Vogue in March 2020 that she “would have done anything to be in a different [body]” when she was growing up. As she grew up, however, she allowed herself to take up space. “When people ask me what I’d say to somebody looking for advice on mental health, the only thing I can say is patience,” she explained. “I had patience with myself. I didn’t take that last step. I waited. Things fade.”