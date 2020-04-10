Correcting Misconceptions

Speaking to V magazine in August 2019, the “Lovely” singer addressed the way her fashion choices are talked about in the media. “I wear what I want to wear. But of course, everyone sees it as, ‘She’s saying no to being sexualized,’ and, ‘She’s saying no to being the stereotypical female,'” Eilish said. “I have always supported and f–ked with and just loved when a woman or a man or anyone in the world feels comfortable in their skin, their body, to show just whatever they want. I don’t like that there’s this weird new world of supporting me by shaming people that [may not] want to [dress like me].”