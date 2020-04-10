‘I Can’t Win’

The “Ocean Eyes” singer took a strong stand against body shaming trolls after sharing a bikini picture earlier this year. “I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!'” she told Dazed magazine. “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win … If there’s a day when I’m like, ‘You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now and I wanna show my belly,’ I should be allowed to do that.”