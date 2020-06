‘Not My Responsibility’

The hitmaker released a short film titled Not My Responsibility in May 2020 to clap back at body shamers and critics. During the three-minute spoken word video, she said, “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth.”