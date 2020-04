Speaking Her Truth

The groundbreaking artist revealed why she tends to dress in baggy clothing during a behind-the-scenes moment on a Calvin Klein campaign in May 2019. “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know,” Eilish explained.