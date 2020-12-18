Revisit Brandi Glanville’s Feud With Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes

August 2012

Rimes admitted herself into a 30-day inpatient treatment facility for anxiety. “LeAnn has had major insecurity issues since she first got together with Eddie,” a friend of the couple told Us. “She’s been stressed about always being called a home-wrecker and also worried that Eddie is cheating on her. She’s been on a downward spiral.” Glanville extended an olive branch at the time, telling Us, “I totally support LeAnn’s decision to enter rehab — my top priority is my children, and at the end of the day we are a family. LeAnn is their stepmom, and they love her. I am wishing her all the best and I hope she will find what she is looking for while in rehab.”