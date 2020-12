December 2020

The Bravo personality denied that her tweets about Rimes on The Masked Singer were malicious in any way after some fans claimed she was being mean. “First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes [sic] I rooted for her to win,” Glanville tweeted, one day after the show’s finale in December 2020. “She clearly told my kids that she’d never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths. She deserved to win I’m glad she won! stop reading into s–t!”