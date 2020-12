July 2014

It didn’t take long for Rimes and Cibrian to bring up Glanville on their short-lived reality show, LeAnn & Eddie. “Look, everyone thinks they really know how it is with us, but there are two sides to every story and this is ours,” the Invasion star said during the introduction before the musician said they’re just “trying to figure out how to navigate this family … that’s highly publicized.”