Revisit Brandi Glanville’s Feud With Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes

June 2021

Glanville opened up about her friendship with Rimes in June 2021 after celebrating her son Mason’s 18th birthday with the singer and her ex-husband. “The truth is LeAnn and I get along really well. We really do,” the reality star said during an appearance on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn that month. “I think we both [have] grown up quite a bit, and we both love Eddie’s parents. We both love the kids. Eddie’s going to be in my life for the rest of my life. We bicker still like we’re married when we’re not. We’re like sister wives. It’s me and LeAnn and Eddie.”