The Diamond

If there’s one area where the 2022 wedding might be more lavish, it’s the engagement ring. The 6.1-carat pink diamond Harry Winston ring Ben proposed with in 2002 was worth $2.5 million, but the bauble he gave his love in April is even bigger — and more rare. In April, the Boston native got down on one knee with an 8.5-carat green diamond, which Bloomberg estimated could be worth up to $7 million.