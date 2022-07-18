The Dress

No photos of the dress Lopez planned to wear in 2003 have ever surfaced, but it’s safe to bet that it would have been very elaborate. The Hustlers actress had hired Vera Wang to make the custom gown, which the Today show reported was worth between $15,000 and $20,000.

Lopez wore two dresses for her Vegas wedding, but one of them was something from an “old movie” that she said she’d “been saving” for the big day. The other was by Zuhair Murad, but it appeared to be a look that was shown with the rest of the Lebanese designer’s spring/summer 2023 bridal collection, meaning it wasn’t custom.