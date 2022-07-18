The Subterfuge

The Dogma actor and Lopez took mind-boggling precautions to make sure the details of their wedding didn’t leak ahead of time. All of their guests were initially notified of the ceremony by phone, but they didn’t get all the details right away. Attendees were supposed to receive a hand-delivered invitation four days before the nuptials that would have included more concrete info about the time and place. They also hired “decoy brides,” seemingly to stop paparazzi from guessing where the wedding was really being held. (Options included Hawaii, Georgia and California, though Affleck joked at one point he was moving the whole thing to South America.)