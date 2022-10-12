April 2020

“We have been tested,” the Alabama native told Us about how the twosome navigated quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic. “However, I was laughing because one of the things that I used to complain about being in a bicoastal relationship is spending quality time together. Well, this is quality [time].”

She continued at the time: “I didn’t mean morning, noon, night, breakfast, lunch, dinner. I didn’t mean the only time that we go out is to go to Costco. OK? I kind of had to eat my words on that since I’m eating everything else around here.”