August 2020

Several months later, Bailey admitted that it was “horrible” trying to have sex with her spouse while in lockdown since their three daughters were around.

“Quarantine in a house with all your kids, can you imagine trying to have sex with your man?” she quipped to Us. “You know how horrible that is to have like quiet, secret sex all the time? It’s like they know it’s happening, but you can’t, like, be loud. It sucks. It really sucks. I was constantly doing the walk of shame in our house.”