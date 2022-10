February 2020

Following their engagement bliss, Bailey admitted she was worried about potential infidelity scandals.

“I think I’m getting Mike at the best time in his life, right now,” the Bravo personality said during a February episode of RHOA. “But he has cheated on his [two previous] wives before me. What makes me different?”

The Open Book author assured Bailey that he is a “different Mike” now and was trying to “do [marriage] the right way this time.”