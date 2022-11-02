RHOA's Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill: The Way They Were

November 2022

The reality star opened up about the “final straw” in her and Hill’s marriage that led her to call it quits.

Speaking to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave on their Two Ts in a Pod podcast, Bailey confessed that she ended things because she “felt like we weren’t friends anymore.” I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.”

The TV personality invoked her previous marriage to Thomas, adding, “This is not my first rodeo. I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage. Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend.”