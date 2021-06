Dorit Defends Erika

After attorney Ronald Richards suggested in February that a robbery at the former couple’s Pasadena, California, estate was a “scam” based on a photo Erika posted, Kemsley stepped in.

“I can 100% confirm this was NOT at the Pasadena home. Please, give her a break already! Innocent until proven guilty. This has moved beyond reporting to full on bullying,” the swimsuit designer tweeted.