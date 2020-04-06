Reality TV

Denise Richards Jokes About Happy Ending Massages in ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Tagline: Read Them All

By
Denise Richards Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Cast
 John Tsiavis/Bravo
8
4 / 8

Denise Richards

“My life may not be a fairytale, but I’ll always get a happy ending.” 

 

Back to top