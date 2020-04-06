Reality TV

Denise Richards Jokes About Happy Ending Massages in ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Tagline: Read Them All

By
Erika Girardi Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Cast
 John Tsiavis/Bravo
8
2 / 8

Erika Jayne

“Break a leg? Not in these heels, honey.” 

 

Back to top