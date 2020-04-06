Reality TV

Denise Richards Jokes About Happy Ending Massages in ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Tagline: Read Them All

By
Teddi Mellencamp Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Cast
 John Tsiavis/Bravo
8
1 / 8

Teddi Mellencamp

“You never know what to expect when I’m expecting.” 

Back to top