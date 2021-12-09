Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK’s Relationship Timeline: ‘I’d Like to Stay Married for the Rest of My Life’

By
Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK’s Relationship Timeline I'd Like to Stay Married for the Rest of My Life
12
11 / 12
podcast
StockingStuffers_110521_600x338

October 2021

The swimsuit designer made headlines on October 27 after she was robbed at gunpoint in her California home. 

“As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” Dorit shared via Instagram several days later. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

 She continued at the time: “My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible.”

Back to top