October 2021

The swimsuit designer made headlines on October 27 after she was robbed at gunpoint in her California home.

“As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” Dorit shared via Instagram several days later. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

She continued at the time: “My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible.”