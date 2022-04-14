Erika Doubles Down on Garcelle’s Book Problems

The Pretty Mess author got real about why she threw Garcelle’s memoir in the trash via a series of tweets in April 2022, calling out her costar for using her name and likeness to promote the project.

When asked what made her throw the book out, Erika replied, “Her Instagram post. No need to use my name or very complicated legal and personal problems to sell her book. She has enough friends to help her.” Garcelle, for her part, teased the memoir via Instagram using a clip from RHOBH in which she slams Erika, saying, “I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own.”

Erika later tweeted that the NYPD Blue alum should “cut me a check” for using her Housewives drama to help sell copies of the book. “Don’t use my name to promote your book. Use your famous friends,” she added.

The musician also slammed Garcelle for allegedly coming after Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Amelia Gray Hamlin in the piece. “When you write a book it’s a choice what to write about. I kept it positive and about me and my friends, family,” Erika tweeted. “No need to include others.”