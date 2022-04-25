Lisa Vanderpump Enters the Chat

The restaurateur is no longer on RHOBH, but she still heard about Erika throwing the book in the trash. “Maybe Erika didn’t understand it,” the Simply Divine author joked to E! News in April 2022. “Maybe Garcelle should have sent her a scratch and sniff book or something.” The Vanderpump Rules star, for her part, noted that she loved the book. “I actually sent somebody to get it out of the trash,” she quipped. “I read it and it was really damn good.”

Erika didn’t mince words in her response to her former costar. “That’s rich coming from someone whose breath reeks of garlic, cigarettes, and chardonnay. #halitosis,” the “Painkillr” singer wrote in an Instagram comment responding to a post from a Real Housewives fan account about Lisa’s “scratch and sniff” remark.