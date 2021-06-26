A Legal Change

Erika Jayne’s legal team requested that the judge in her case reconsider appointing Ronald Richards as the bankruptcy trustee lawyer after he made comments about her on social media.

Court documents from June 2021 claimed that the attorney “has made false and inflammatory social media posts and public statements” about the RHOBH star. Her lawyers also questioned whether Richards’ posts “violate the ethical rules to which he is bound.”

Richards, for his part, said in a statement to Us that he was “hopeful that Erika’s new attorneys will cooperate with our investigation and we can move forward in a positive direction and complete our work.”

He added: “The court made no restrictions or gag orders in this case. If those rules change, our speech will change. The case is interesting for the public and I have enjoyed communicating with people all over the world about numerous legal issues. I look forward to working positively with her new attorney.”