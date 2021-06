A New Order

In June 2021, a judge ordered Jayne to turn over her financial records as part of the investigation into the assets she shared with Girardi. The requested documents include bank statements, cashier’s checks, money orders and any emails or texts related to Jayne’s finances. According to the motion obtained by Us, the reality star and her lawyers must turn over the records no later than Wednesday, July 21, at 5 p.m.